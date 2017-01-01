Finland to spend 100 mln euros on coronavirus protection
May 25 (Reuters) - Finland said on Monday it plans to place
between June and August orders for protective equipment and
respirators worth 100 million euros ($109 million) to fight the
coronavirus and prepare for a possible upsurge in demand for the
equipment.
The 5.5-million nation has said infections from the novel
coronavirus are slowing. Last week, it allowed children to
return to daycare centres and elementary schools, in an easing
of its coronavirus-relat ...
