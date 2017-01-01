Finland to spend 100 mln euros on coronavirus protection

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

May 25 (Reuters) - Finland said on Monday it plans to place

between June and August orders for protective equipment and

respirators worth 100 million euros ($109 million) to fight the

coronavirus and prepare for a possible upsurge in demand for the

equipment.

The 5.5-million nation has said infections from the novel

coronavirus are slowing. Last week, it allowed children to

return to daycare centres and elementary schools, in an easing

of its coronavirus-relat ...