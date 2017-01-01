Patriotic Poles led astray by mis-labelled Ukrainian cucumbers

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

WARSAW, May 25 (Reuters) - Seeking to appeal to patriotic

Poles, local supermarket Biedronka has been mis-labelling goods

including Belgian carrots and Ukrainian cucumbers as home grown,

Poland's anti-monopoly office said on Monday, as it launched an

investigation.

The watchdog said Biedronka, part of Portuguese retail group

Jeronimo Martins, had labelled the imported vegetables

as Polish at a time when many Poles were making "patriotic"

shopping choices.

