Patriotic Poles led astray by mis-labelled Ukrainian cucumbers
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
WARSAW, May 25 (Reuters) - Seeking to appeal to patriotic
Poles, local supermarket Biedronka has been mis-labelling goods
including Belgian carrots and Ukrainian cucumbers as home grown,
Poland's anti-monopoly office said on Monday, as it launched an
investigation.
The watchdog said Biedronka, part of Portuguese retail group
Jeronimo Martins, had labelled the imported vegetables
as Polish at a time when many Poles were making "patriotic"
shopping choices.
