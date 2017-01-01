AVI-LOCKDOWN-2NDLD FLIGHT - Domestic flight services resume in India after two months (Eds: Adds details on cancellation of fli

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) After a gap of two months, domestic passenger flight operations resumed on Monday amid reluctance by various states to open up their airports in view of rising cases of the novel coronavirus.

The first flight took off from Delhi for Pune at 4.45 am under strict regulations recommended by civil aviation authorities. The first flight from Mumbai was to Patna and it departed at 6.45 am.

Large number of flights were cancelled on Monday across the country.

For example, a ...