CORRECTED: 8 jihadists killed in Ivorian-Burkinabe operation: ICoast army
Abidjan, May 24, 2020 (AFP) - Eight suspected jihadists were killed and another 38 captured in a joint operation by Burkinabe and Ivorian forces near the two countries' shared border, the Ivory Coast army said Sunday.
The captured men -- 24 in Burkina Faso and 14 in Ivory Coast -- were handed over to intelligence services, a source at Ivorian army headquarters told AFP, ...
