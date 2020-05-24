Burkina-ICoast-army-jihadists CORRECTION

CORRECTED: 8 jihadists killed in Ivorian-Burkinabe operation: ICoast army

Abidjan, May 24, 2020 (AFP) - Eight suspected jihadists were killed and another 38 captured in a joint operation by Burkinabe and Ivorian forces near the two countries' shared border, the Ivory Coast army said Sunday.

The captured men -- 24 in Burkina Faso and 14 in Ivory Coast -- were handed over to intelligence services, a source at Ivorian army headquarters told AFP, ...