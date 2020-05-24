Venezuela-Iran-fuel-ships

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Iranian fuel shipment reaches Venezuelan waters

Caracas, May 24, 2020 (AFP) - The first of five tankers carrying much-needed Iranian fuel and oil products entered Venezuelan waters on Saturday, a Venezuelan government official said.

"The ships of the sister Islamic Republic of Iran are in our exclusive economic zone," Venezuelan oil minister Tareck El Aissami wrote on Twitter after the arrival of the first tanker, named Fortune.

The fleet is carrying about 1.5 million barrels of gasoline a ...