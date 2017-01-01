VIRUS-CHINA - China reports 39 new coronavirus cases By K J M Varma

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Beijing, May 24 (PTI) China has reported 39 new coronavirus cases, including 36 asymptomatic patients -- majority of them from COVID-19 epicentre Hubei province and its capital Wuhan, health officials said on Sunday.

Of the three confirmed coronavirus patients, one is locally transmitted infection and two are imported cases, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said.

The domestically transmitted case was reported in Jilin Province, it said.

One of the new imported cases was reported in ...