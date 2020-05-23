Fbl-GER-Bundesliga-Bayern-Dortmund
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Bayern see off Frankfurt fightback to stay four points clear
Berlin, May 23, 2020 (AFP) - Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich resisted a second-half fightback by Eintracht Frankfurt to claim a 5-2 win behind closed doors on Saturday ahead of their top-of-the-table clash at Dortmund in midweek.
Goals by Leon Goretzka, the league's top-scorer Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller saw Bayern lead 3-0 before Frankfurt rattled the hosts after the break.
Frankfurt defender Martin ...
