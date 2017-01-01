SSC-CHIEF-APPOINTMENT - SSC chairman B R Sharma appointed as head of J-K Public Service Commission

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) SSC chairman B R Sharma, who had recently asked the government to relieve him from the post within a month of getting two-year extension, has been appointed as the chief of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, a Personnel Ministry statement said on Saturday.

A 1984 batch IAS (retired) officer of Jammu and Kashmir cadre, Sharma served as the chief secretary in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir before proceeding on deputation to the central government.

He was ...