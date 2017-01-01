JK-VIRUS-LD ARMY-HELPLINE - Army's northern command sets up multiple COVID-19 helplines in J-K, Ladakh

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Jammu, Mar 24 (PTI) As part of its effort to generate awareness among the people about coronavirus, Army's Northern Command Tuesday established several telephone helplines across the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, a defence spokesman said. The helplines have been activated at nearly a dozen places in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions and four places in Ladakh in order to help the 'awaam' (people) to manage stresses related to COVID-19 and to provide immediate relief to those see ...