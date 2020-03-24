India-health-virus-law lead

India to go under total virus lockdown, says PM Modi

New Delhi, March 24, 2020 (AFP) - India's 1.3 billion people will go under "total lockdown" for 21 days to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday.

"From 12 midnight today (1830 GMT Tuesday), the entire country will be in lockdown, total lockdown," Modi said in a national television address to the world's seco ...