Somali forces capture senior al-Shabab militant

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

MOGADISHU, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Special forces from Somali National Army (SNA) had arrested a senior al-Shabab collector in charge of tax collection in a sting operation conducted in southern Somali on Monday night.

The Ministry of Information said the elite 1st Danab Advanced Infantry Battalion captured Ibrahim Mohamed Roble, the group's tax collector and head of security in Wanlaweyn town in a sting security operation that blocked the militant's escape.

"This ensured surprise and prevented an ...