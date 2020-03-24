Health-virus-Ethiopia-G20-Africa-economy-debt

Ethiopia's Abiy seeks $150bn for African virus response

By Robbie BOULET

Addis Ababa, March 24, 2020 (AFP) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday urged G20 leaders to help Africa cope with the coronavirus crisis by facilitating debt relief and providing $150 billion in emergency funding.

The pandemic "poses an existential threat to the economies of African countries," Abiy's office said in a statement, adding that Ethiopia was "working closely with other African countries" in pre ...