SPO-VIRUS-NZ-OBRIEN - COVID-19: Stranded after 3 flight cancellations, ex-NZ pacer O'Brien fears for wife's life

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Christchurch, Mar 24 (PTI) Struggling to find a flight to get back to his family in the UK, former Zealand pacer Iain O'Brien says he is worried about his wife's health as she has a lung condition, which puts her at great risk in the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic.
The 43-year-old from Wellington, who now lives with his wife Rosie and two kids -- Alethea and Zain -- in the UK, was in New Zealand to deal with some mental health issues that he has been working on.
"The big bit for me is my wi ...

 

