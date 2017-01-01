VIRUS-US-JANATA CURFEW - US lauds India's 'Janata curfew' By Lalit K Jha

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Washington, Mar 24 (PTI) The US has praised as "inspiring" India's 'Janata curfew', which was called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to check the coronavirus spread in the country and laud the efforts of essential service providers during this period.

"Inspiring to see people across India coming together despite being physically apart to applaud workers on the frontlines combatting COVID-19," Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells said in a tweet on Monday.

...