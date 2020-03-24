Health-virus-Spain lead

Spanish soldiers find bodies in retirement homes

Madrid, March 24, 2020 (AFP) - Spanish soldiers deployed to help fight the new coronavirus outbreak have found elderly patients abandoned, and sometimes dead, at retirement homes, as an ice rink inside a Madrid shopping mall was turned into a temporary morgue to cope with a surge in cases.

The army has been charged with helping to disinfect retirement homes in Spain, one of t ...