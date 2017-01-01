BC-FBN--Giants-Moves, 0193

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

By TOM CANAVAN<

AP Sports Writer<

The New York Giants have reached agreements on one-year contracts with running back Dion Lewis and wide receiver Corey Coleman.

Lewis spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He was released earlier this month in a salary-cap move. Playing behind Derrick Henry ...