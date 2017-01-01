The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Giants reach agreements with Dion Lewis and Corey Coleman<
By TOM CANAVAN<
AP Sports Writer<
The New York Giants have reached agreements on one-year contracts with running back Dion Lewis and wide receiver Corey Coleman.
Lewis spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He was released earlier this month in a salary-cap move. Playing behind Derrick Henry ...

 

