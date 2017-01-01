BC-FBN--Giants-Moves, 0193
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
By TOM CANAVAN<
AP Sports Writer<
The New York Giants have reached agreements on one-year contracts with running back Dion Lewis and wide receiver Corey Coleman.
Lewis spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He was released earlier this month in a salary-cap move. Playing behind Derrick Henry ...
