Patriots release K Gostkowski

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

The New England Patriots shed ties with another familiar face on Monday,

releasing kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

Franchise quarterback Tom Brady, who helped the team win six Super Bowl

titles, announced last week he was leaving the franchise, and he signed with

the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday.

Gostkowski, 36, had a role in three of those championships and is franchise's

all-time leading scorer (1,775 points). He was entering the final season of

his two-year, $8.5 mi ...