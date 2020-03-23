Health-virus-Britain 2ndlead

UK govt orders three-week lockdown to tackle virus

By Phil HAZLEWOOD, James PHEBY

London, March 23, 2020 (AFP) - Britain on Monday ordered a three-week lockdown to tackle the spread of coronavirus, shutting "non-essential" shops and services, and banning gatherings of more than two people.

"Stay at home," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a televised address to the nation, as he unveiled unprecedented peacetime measures after ...