Health-virus-Britain 2ndlead
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
UK govt orders three-week lockdown to tackle virus
By Phil HAZLEWOOD, James PHEBY
=(Video)=
ATTENTION - ADDS quotes, background ///
London, March 23, 2020 (AFP) - Britain on Monday ordered a three-week lockdown to tackle the spread of coronavirus, shutting "non-essential" shops and services, and banning gatherings of more than two people.
"Stay at home," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a televised address to the nation, as he unveiled unprecedented peacetime measures after ...
Subscribe