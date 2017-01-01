Xinjiang's foreign trade exceeds 20 bln yuan in first 2 months

URUMQI, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recorded more than 20 billion yuan (about 2.81 billion U.S. dollars) in imports and exports in the first two months of this year, local authorities said Monday.

Xinjiang's export volume during the period reached 12.95 billion yuan, while its import volume soared to 7.08 billion yuan, up 38.5 percent year on year, according to the customs of Urumqi, the region's capital.

"Private enterprises still played a leading rol ...