IOC says Olympics postponement an option, cancellation 'not on agenda'

Lausanne, March 22, 2020 (AFP) - The International Olympic Committee said Sunday that postponing the 2020 Olympics is one of its options as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, but that cancellation of the Tokyo showpiece was "not on the agenda".

The IOC has faced strong pressure to push back the Games, scheduled from July 24 to Au ...