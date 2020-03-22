health-virus-oly-2020-FRA-athletics lead

French officials join calls for Olympic postponement

Paris, March 22, 2020 (AFP) - The president of the French Athletics Federation (FFA) on Sunday said he did not understand why the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was refusing to postpone the Tokyo Olympics in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It cannot be accepted that the IOC is not listening to the number one Olympic sport," Andre Giraud said. "Everyone agr ...