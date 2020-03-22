Afghanistan-fatality-virus

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Afghanistan reports first coronavirus death

Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, March 22, 2020 (AFP) - Afghanistan on Sunday reported its first fatality due to the novel coronavirus, after a man died in the north of the impoverished and war-torn country.

Officials said the 40-year-old victim died in Balkh province, which borders Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, from complications stemming from the COVID-19 disease.

Khaliullah Hekmati, the health director for Balkh province, told AFP that the man had su ...