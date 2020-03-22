Afghanistan-fatality-virus
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Afghanistan reports first coronavirus death
Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, March 22, 2020 (AFP) - Afghanistan on Sunday reported its first fatality due to the novel coronavirus, after a man died in the north of the impoverished and war-torn country.
Officials said the 40-year-old victim died in Balkh province, which borders Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, from complications stemming from the COVID-19 disease.
Khaliullah Hekmati, the health director for Balkh province, told AFP that the man had su ...
Subscribe