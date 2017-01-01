MH-VIRUS-LABS - 3 more Maha facilities get nod for Covid-19 detection tests

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) Maharashtra, which has been testing around 100 samples daily for coronavirus infection, will now be able to scale up this number up to 600, thanks to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approving testing at three more facilities, a minister said on Sunday.

Two of these testing facilities are in Pune and one in Mumbai, Amit Deshmukh, medical education minister, said.

In an official statement here, Deshmukh said, We were testing around 100 samples on daily a basis. ...