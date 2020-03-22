Health-virus-France-doctor-death

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

First French hospital doctor dies of coronavirus

Paris, March 22, 2020 (AFP) - France on Sunday reported its first death of a hospital doctor from coronavirus.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said that as far as he knew the man -- who died on Saturday -- was the "first hospital doctor to be hit".

The accident and emergency practitioner worked at a hospital in Compiegne, north of Paris, AFP was able to confirm.

Veran refused to give any more information about the victim, saying details ...