Covid claims financial victim as Anderlecht fire coach

Brussels, March 22, 2020 (AFP) - Belgian giant Anderlecht have fired assistant coach Par Zetterberg to save money as the coronavirus football lockdown starts to bite.

The Brussels club say they fired the 49-year-old Swede due to major revenue losses since the championship was suspended because of coronavirus.

"Professional football, as with many other economic endeavours, is faced with major challenges by COVID-19," Anderlecht told loc ...