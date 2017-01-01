Thailand reports 188 new COVID-19 cases, marking highest daily rate

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BANGKOK, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Another 188 COVID-19 cases were reported in Thailand on Sunday, accounting for the highest daily rate and making a total of 599 patients, according to a senior government official.

The Ministry of Public Health's spokesman Thavisilp Visanuyothin announced in a press conference that 188 more people in Thailand were founded to be infected with COVID-19.

The 188 newly reported patients included 65 people who had been physically close to those earlier reported cases at ...