El Salvador govt places country under 30-day quarantine
San Salvador, March 22, 2020 (AFP) - El Salvador's president announced the country would be placed under a 30-day quarantine on Saturday to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The central American nation of 6.4 million people has three confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins global tally, but has not recorded any deaths so far.
"From this evening, from today, we have decided to put a complete home quarantine in place on ...

 

