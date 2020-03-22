Health-virus-ElSalvador

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

El Salvador govt places country under 30-day quarantine

San Salvador, March 22, 2020 (AFP) - El Salvador's president announced the country would be placed under a 30-day quarantine on Saturday to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The central American nation of 6.4 million people has three confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins global tally, but has not recorded any deaths so far.

"From this evening, from today, we have decided to put a complete home quarantine in place on ...