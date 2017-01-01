Commentary: U.S. government sets bad example in global anti-virus fight

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- By shifting blame, bashing and smearing China, the U.S. government is setting a bad example in the global fight against coronavirus in an increasingly dangerous way.

It seems that the U.S. government is less concerned with focusing on domestic epidemic prevention and control and more fond of criticizing China for a variety of unfounded and absurd reasons and trying to get a rise out of China by using racist and xenophobia words.

White House politicians have tireless ...