Dybala, Maldini test positive for coronavirus

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Rome, Mar 22 (AFP) Argentina striker Paulo Dybala said that he has become the third Juventus player to test positive for coronavirus while former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini revealed that he and his son have also been infected.

"Hi everyone. I just wanted to let you know that we have received the Covid-19 test results and that Oriana (Sabatini, his girlfriend) and I are positive," the 26-year-old Dybala tweeted on Saturday.

"Fortunately, we are perfectly fine. Thank you for your messages." I ...