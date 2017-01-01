BC-FBN--Broncos-Vannett, 0341

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

AP Source: Broncos agree to 2-year, $5.7M deal with Vannett<

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent tight end Nick Vannett<

By ARNIE STAPLETON<

AP Pro Football Writer<

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado (AP) _ A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Denver Broncos have agreed to a two-year free agent deal with former Seattle and Pittsburgh tight end Nick Vannett that's worth ...