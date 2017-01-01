BC-FBN--Broncos-Vannett, 0341
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
AP Source: Broncos agree to 2-year, $5.7M deal with Vannett<
A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent tight end Nick Vannett<
By ARNIE STAPLETON<
AP Pro Football Writer<
ENGLEWOOD, Colorado (AP) _ A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Denver Broncos have agreed to a two-year free agent deal with former Seattle and Pittsburgh tight end Nick Vannett that's worth ...
