Bears agree to 1-year deal with former Steelers CB Burns<

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) _ The Chicago Bears and cornerback Artie Burns agreed to a one-year contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus said on Saturday.

Drafted out of Miami by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 25 pick in 2016, Burns played in all 16 games each of his ...