Guangdong reports first indigenous COVID-19 case infected by imported patient

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

GUANGZHOU, March 22 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangdong on Sunday reported the province's first indigenous case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infected by a patient recently returned from overseas.

According to the provincial health commission, the provincial capital of Guangzhou reported three confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including two from the Philippines and Turkey respectively, and one indigenous case who has had contact with a confirmed imported patient.

