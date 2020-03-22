The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Health-virus-US-IT-computers

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Crowdsourced virtual supercomputer revs up virus research
By Rob Lever
Washington, March 22, 2020 (AFP) - Gamers, bitcoin "miners" and companies large and small have teamed up for an unprecedented data-crunching effort that aims to harness idle computing power to accelerate research for a coronavirus treatment.
The project led by computational biologists has effectively created the world's most powerful supercomputer that can handle trillions of calculations needed to understand the struct ...

 

