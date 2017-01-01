The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Australian states to consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

SYDNEY, March 22 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott
Morrison said on Sunday that states and territories will
consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing to
combat the coronavirus.
The potential measures, which he said would be discussed
later on Sunday, came after thousands of people flocked to
Australia's beaches in recent days amid an unusually warm autumn
spell.
Most of Sydney's main beaches, including Bondi Beach, were
closed o ...

 

