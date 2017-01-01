Australian states to consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
SYDNEY, March 22 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott
Morrison said on Sunday that states and territories will
consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing to
combat the coronavirus.
The potential measures, which he said would be discussed
later on Sunday, came after thousands of people flocked to
Australia's beaches in recent days amid an unusually warm autumn
spell.
Most of Sydney's main beaches, including Bondi Beach, were
closed o ...
