Australian states to consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

SYDNEY, March 22 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott

Morrison said on Sunday that states and territories will

consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing to

combat the coronavirus.

The potential measures, which he said would be discussed

later on Sunday, came after thousands of people flocked to

Australia's beaches in recent days amid an unusually warm autumn

spell.

Most of Sydney's main beaches, including Bondi Beach, were

closed o ...