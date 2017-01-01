Russia's top carmaker Avtovaz reports first coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Russia's largest carmaker

Avtovaz reported the first two cases of the

coronavirus among its workers, it said on Saturday.

Russia, which has so far reported 253 cases of the virus and

one death, has introduced a raft of economic and social measures

to limit its spread.

Avtovaz's factory, which employs around 35,000 workers in

Russia's Volga city of Togliatti, does not plan to stop

production, the representative, who asked not to be ...