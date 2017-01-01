Russia's top carmaker Avtovaz reports first coronavirus cases
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Russia's largest carmaker
Avtovaz reported the first two cases of the
coronavirus among its workers, it said on Saturday.
Russia, which has so far reported 253 cases of the virus and
one death, has introduced a raft of economic and social measures
to limit its spread.
Avtovaz's factory, which employs around 35,000 workers in
Russia's Volga city of Togliatti, does not plan to stop
production, the representative, who asked not to be ...
