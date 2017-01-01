On the beach and in the drive-throughs, California residents adjust to life under quarantine
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Dan Whitcomb
LONG BEACH, Calif., March 20 (Reuters) - At a coffee shop in
the Los Angeles suburb of Long Beach, a few locals gathered in
the tiny, half-lit dining room, cleared of tables and chairs,
and talked about how they might make ends meet under sweeping
new 'stay at home' orders by the governor.
A soccer coach was meeting players at a nearby park for
one-on-one workouts. A contractor planned to finish remodeling a
customer's bathroom. A lone barista ...
Subscribe