On the beach and in the drive-throughs, California residents adjust to life under quarantine

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Dan Whitcomb

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 20 (Reuters) - At a coffee shop in

the Los Angeles suburb of Long Beach, a few locals gathered in

the tiny, half-lit dining room, cleared of tables and chairs,

and talked about how they might make ends meet under sweeping

new 'stay at home' orders by the governor.

A soccer coach was meeting players at a nearby park for

one-on-one workouts. A contractor planned to finish remodeling a

customer's bathroom. A lone barista ...