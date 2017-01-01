Wells Fargo rolls out waivers, aid in response to coronavirus outbreak
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
March 20 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Friday
it is suspending residential property foreclosure sales,
evictions and involuntary automobile repossessions due to the
coronavirus outbreak.
The bank also said it is temporarily closing some branches,
adjusting operating hours of other branches and relocating
employees, while also increasing its charitable donations to
$175 million.
The company is offering fee waivers, payment deferrals and
other expan ...
