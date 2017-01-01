Wells Fargo rolls out waivers, aid in response to coronavirus outbreak

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

March 20 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Friday

it is suspending residential property foreclosure sales,

evictions and involuntary automobile repossessions due to the

coronavirus outbreak.

The bank also said it is temporarily closing some branches,

adjusting operating hours of other branches and relocating

employees, while also increasing its charitable donations to

$175 million.

The company is offering fee waivers, payment deferrals and

other expan ...