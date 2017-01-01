MARKETS-2NDLD WORLD - Stock markets rise on huge economic support plans

London, Mar 20 (AFP) Global stock markets pushed higher Friday at the end of another volatile week, as weary investors welcomed a worldwide fightback against the coronavirus fallout by governments and central banks.

In the eurozone, markets jumped after the European Central Bank launched a vast stimulus this week, with Frankfurt, Paris, Milan and Madrid scoring gains of between 2 and 4 per cent.

London's stock market won about 2 per cent one day after the Bank of England slashed interest rates t ...