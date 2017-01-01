CH-VIRUS-POSITIVE - Four more test positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Chandigarh, Mar 20 (PTI) Four more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to five.

Among the four cases were the mother, brother and the cook of a 23-year-old woman who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh, an official statement said.

Besides, a 26-year-old woman who recently returned from the UK has also tested positive for the deadly disease.

Till now, five individuals have been tested positive fo ...