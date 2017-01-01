DL-VIRUS-MALLS-2NDLD KEJRIWAL - Delhi govt orders closure of malls; exempts grocery and pharmacy stores in them (Eds: Adds info)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The Delhi government on Friday ordered closure of all malls and haat bazaars in the national capital in view of the coronavirus threat, but exempted grocery stores and pharmacies in them.

"In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in them)," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

An official in the CM's office said that the order comes into force with immediate effect.

Deputy Chief Ministe ...