The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Lebanon-politics-protest WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Lebanon president to chair crisis talks over weekend violence
By Hashem Osseiran
=(Picture+Video)=
Beirut, Jan 20, 2020 (AFP) - Lebanon's under-fire president is set to meet Monday with top security officials to discuss rare violence over the weekend that left hundreds wounded in the protest-hit country.
For two nights in a row, demonstrators angered at delays in forming a government have lobbed stones, firecrackers and street signs at riot police, who fired tear gas and rubber bulle ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 20th of January 2020 12:36:11 PM. All rights reserved.