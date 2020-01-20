Lebanon-politics-protest WRAP

Lebanon president to chair crisis talks over weekend violence

By Hashem Osseiran

Beirut, Jan 20, 2020 (AFP) - Lebanon's under-fire president is set to meet Monday with top security officials to discuss rare violence over the weekend that left hundreds wounded in the protest-hit country.

For two nights in a row, demonstrators angered at delays in forming a government have lobbed stones, firecrackers and street signs at riot police, who fired tear gas and rubber bulle ...