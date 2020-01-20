Tennis-Briton Evans pats stomach after fulfilling comeback win

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Dan Evans, urged to "miss a few meals" earlier this month by Britain captain Tim Henman, patted his stomach after completing a brave five-set comeback win over American Mackenzie McDonald to reach the second round of the Australian Open on Monday.

The 30th seed's fitness was under the spotlight pre-tournament after Henman's light-hearted jibe but Evans had enough in the tank to overhaul McDonald 3-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-3 on Court 14 at Melbourne Park.

...