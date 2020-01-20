BC-SOC--Spanish Roundup , 0826
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Messi gives Setien winning start with Barcelona<
Lionel Messi scored against 10-man Granada to give Barcelona manager Quique Setien a 1-0 win in his debut for the Spanish league leaders on Sunday<
By JOSEPH WILSON<
Associated Press<
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) _ Lionel Messi scored against 10-man Granada to give Barcelona manager Qui ...
