Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Duffey helps No. 15 South Dakota women top state rival 83-48<

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) _ Ciara Duffey scored 21 points, Hannah Sjerven added 16 and No. 25 South Dakota routed rival South Dakota State 83-48 on Sunday in a game postponed one day because of bad weather.

The Coyotes made quick work of the battle between the last t ...