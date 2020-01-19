China launches new system for credit records

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank on Sunday launched a new system to better disclose credit records of both individuals and enterprises.

The new system will provide more details of the credit status in a better format, such as co-borrowing records and loan repayment records, according to the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

The system update, reflecting recent developments in financial technologies, came in response to increased public demand for more effective credit information a ...