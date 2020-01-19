SriLanka-India-China-diplomacy-transport lead

India, Sri Lanka seek closer military ties as China clout grows

Colombo, Jan 19, 2020 (AFP) - Sri Lanka and India vowed to strengthen military ties and widen maritime links with neighbours after security talks, the president's office said Sunday, as China's economic clout increases in the region.

China, a long-time regional rival of India, has been widening its footprint in the region, including building ports and expressways and upgrading ai ...