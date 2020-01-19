The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 1-Qatar to build solar power plant with Total and Marubeni

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds detail, quote)
DOHA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Qatar has signed an agreement with
France's Total and Japan's Marubeni to build
a solar power project with capacity of about 800 megawatts (MW),
Qatar's energy minister said on Sunday.
The cost of the project is about 1.7 billion riyals ($467
million), Saad al-Kaabi, who is also chief executive of Qatar
Petroleum (QP), told a news conference in Doha.
Qatar's Siraj Energy, a joint venture owned by QP and Qatar
...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 19th of January 2020 05:30:50 PM. All rights reserved.