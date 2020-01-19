UPDATE 1-Qatar to build solar power plant with Total and Marubeni

DOHA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Qatar has signed an agreement with

France's Total and Japan's Marubeni to build

a solar power project with capacity of about 800 megawatts (MW),

Qatar's energy minister said on Sunday.

The cost of the project is about 1.7 billion riyals ($467

million), Saad al-Kaabi, who is also chief executive of Qatar

Petroleum (QP), told a news conference in Doha.

Qatar's Siraj Energy, a joint venture owned by QP and Qatar

