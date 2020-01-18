By Molly Crane-Newman and Larry McShane, New York Daily News

Contributed by NAMPA / DPA.

New York (tca/dpa) - She moved from the jury box to the hot seat.

Attorneys for the Oscar-winning producer and accused sexual abuser Harvey Weinstein demanded a mistrial Friday over a newly chosen juror, accusing the author of playing fast and loose with the truth during questioning about her upcoming book.

Defense attorneys alleged the novel, due out this July, deals with the relationships between three teenage girls and predatory older men - an obvious parallel with the allegations against Wei ...