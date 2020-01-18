The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Hawks complete late rally to stun Spurs 121-120<
Trae Young scored 31 points and the Atlanta Hawks rallied from a 14-point deficit in the final quarter to stun the San Antonio Spurs 121-120<
AP Photo transref:TXEG103, transref:TXEG110, transref:TXEG106, transref:TXEG108, transref:TXEG109, transref:TXEG101, transref:TXEG102<
RAUL DOMINGUEZ<
Associated Press<
SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Trae Young scored 31 points and the Atlanta Hawks rallied from a 14-point deficit in the final quarter ...

 

Saturday 18th of January 2020 10:37:31 AM