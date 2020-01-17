Fbl-USA-WAL

US book football friendly against Wales in Cardiff

Washington, Jan 17, 2020 (AFP) - The United States will make a first-ever visit to Wales for a friendly in March to complete a two-match European trip ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifying later this year.

The Americans will face the Netherlands on March 26 at Eindhoven in an already-scheduled match, then play the Welsh in Cardiff on March 30.

The Dutch are 14th in the latest FIFA rankings with Wales and the USA level i ...